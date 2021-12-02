SA's relations with Nigeria on a positive trajectory - Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa said that the conclusion of several agreements of cooperation between the two countries was a testament to the strength of relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

ABUJA - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa’s relations with Nigeria were on a positive trajectory.

This is despite his acknowledgment of problems being faced by South African businesses which operate from the West African country.

Ramaphosa concluded his brief visit to Abuja in Nigeria on Wednesday, which formed part of his West African visit.

He said that having overcome many problems, the partnership between Africa’s two biggest economies was stronger than ever.

Although Ramaphosa was blunt about the difficulties that had been expressed by South African businesses investing in Nigeria, he explained that this too was discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Through this B&C we also launched two groundbreaking initiatives. The first is a joint ministerial advisory council on trade, investment and industry. This council will promote economic relations between our two countries and it will also serve as a platform through which obstacles to doing business can be overcome," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa’s state visit coincided with the 10th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission, which was formed to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

To date, there are over 32 agreements that have been entered into between the two countries on trade and investment, among other fields.