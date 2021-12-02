SA govt signs 10 MoUs with Ivory Coast in ‘historic pact of cooperation’

A large delegation of ministers and businesspeople are in the West African state with Ramaphosa on a mission to nurture relations which will lead to stronger trade and diplomatic deals among other pursuits.

IVORY COAST - The South African government has signed 10 memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Ivory Coast in what President Cyril Ramaphosa described as a historic pact of cooperation between the two states.

Ivory Coast is the delegation's second stop after Nigeria and will be followed by Ghana and Senegal.

The last time there was a significant visit to the Ivory Coast by South Africa was by late President Nelson Mandela in 1991 following the unbanning of the African National Congress (ANC) by the apartheid regime.

Then Mandela travelled to various nations to thank the "friends" of the ANC who did not shut its doors to them throughout the struggle against apartheid.

During Thursday’s state visit by Ramaphosa, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara recounted this moment in passing, saying that the elevation of the relationship to the agreements reached signalled a bright future between the two countries.