Rémy Martin teams up with Riky Rick, Major League DJz for Balcony Mix sessions

Balcony Mix Africa is a virtual experience and as South Africa anticipates a fourth COVID-19 wave, it's seen as the safest and most accessible way to continue to celebrate the evolution of dance music in the time of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Tis the season to be merry and Rémy Martin has teamed up with SA music talent Riky Rick and Major League DJz in hosting their famous Balcony Mix sessions nationally.

Rémy Martin said it was passionate about local urban culture, of which the South African music scene was a huge part of.

Through the Rémy Producers platform, the brand can collaborate with well-known local artists and provide upcoming talent with an opportunity to showcase their skills and to learn from some of the best in the

industry.

One such talent is award-winning musician Riky Rick.

“As Rémy Martin, we believe that every accomplishment is shaped by collaboration through combining our skills and talents, and working together as one to instill passion, excellence and savoire-faire. Riky Rick embodies this narrative of passion and collaboration, constantly evolving and pushing boundaries in the continuous pursuit of excellence, which resonates so strongly with the Rémy Martin brand,” said Jerome Adonis, Rémy Martin's marketing manager.

“We did some great things the first time around and now with the second season of the Rémy Producers platform, we aim to turn it up a notch and give the South African cognac audience a great summer all-round. With the best

drink in hand, teamed up with best local music experience, we can’t go wrong. It’s a well-deserved moment,” said Riky Rick.

To make sure fans dance till they drop, Rémy Martin also teamed up with DJ duo Major League DJz - made up of the twin brothers Bandile and Banele. The duo is known for taking popular South African music genre Amapiano to the world, one Balcony Mix at a time.

Balcony Mix Africa is a virtual musical experience created to take fans on a dance music journey, introducing them to some of the biggest and most exclusive songs on the continent.

"Since the start of COVID, we have looked at alternative ways to drive interest in music and arts. The Virtual Balcony Mix Africa sessions have been instrumental in launching new music and encouraging fans across Africa

to stay home and stay safe but enjoy amazing music and beautiful scenery from the comfort of their homes by watching Balcony Mix Africa on YouTube.

"We are really excited to be partnering with the Rémy family this summer season because for us, the Balcony Mix

Africa platform is crucial in immersing the Amapiano sound across the world. We look forward to coming home, and we guarantee all our fans that this summer is going to be like no other as we take the Balcony Mix experiences across the country with Rémy Martin,” said Major League DJz.

Rémy Martin said it would engage consumers through key on-trade activations, giveaways and summer experiences that see the Major League DJz hosting their famous balcony mixes nationally.

Fans will be able to watch these Balcony Mix sessions when they go live every Friday on YouTube on 17 December, 24 December 2021 and 7 January 2022.

“Major League DJz have worked hard over the years to be able to deliver an exceptional music experience, which

resonates so well with our local audience. Teaming up with Riky Rick and Major League DJz is the ultimate manifestation of excellence and collaboration, which is so close to the heart of Rémy Martin” said Adonis.