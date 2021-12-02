Proteas netball defender Maweni joins UK team for 2022 Superleague season
JOHANNESBURG - South African netballer Phumza Maweni has been signed by Team Bath Netball in the United Kingdom for the 2022 Vitality Superleague season.
The national athlete was born in Cala, Eastern Cape, then moved to Khayelitsha when she was 13 and only started playing netball socially, years after matriculating. She has now signed another international contract.
Maweni has played professionally for Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia, after stints with Loughborough Lightning and Severn Stars in England.
The 37-year-old player will return to the Vitality Netball Superleague after playing netball in Australia for three years.
"I'm really excited to be joining Team Bath. I want to deliver what I can for the club and use the strengths I have to make a difference for the team," she said.
"As a defender, I'm vertical and vocal - you need to talk and guide people in the goalkeeper position. I am easy to work with, and I am very willing to learn from other players, always open to new approaches," Maweni added.
Mawezaaaaaaa@PhumzaMaweni!!! So excited for you champ!!! Azishe!!! https://t.co/ufTDPDXWn8Bongi Msomi (@BongiweMsomi2) December 1, 2021
She was quoted by Team Bath as saying that she could not wait to link up with the likes of Layla Guscoth, Imogen Allison and Serena Guthrie, as Bath bid to go one better than last season's Grand Final loss.
"I'm looking forward to working with everyone in the Bath family and am keen to learn what I can from them. To play alongside someone like Layla Guscoth will be a real highlight, she is one of those athletes who have everything. Serena Guthrie is a great of netball, and it will be amazing to play with her, and Imogen Allison is incredibly athletic at wing defence," Maweni said.
Maweni said that she was looking forward to a good season.
"Team Bath's shooting circle is very strong too, and I can't wait to see what we can do. It's going to be a massive, massive season," she said.
Netballer Phumza Maweni from Khayalitsha in Cape Town is one of the oldest internationals in global netball. Shes also one of world netballs world class players. At 37 yrs old, Phumza Maweni has signed another pro contract. Shes inked to play for Team Bath in the UK league pic.twitter.com/6qkj0CTLUacheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) December 1, 2021
"We are absolutely delighted that Phumza will be joining us for the new Superleague season," Anna Stembridge, Team Bath Netball's head coach, said.
"Her style of defending will really compliment the players we have but, equally importantly, she is the type of character and personality we look for.
"Phumza is an extremely athletic and rangy keeper, and she is a real thinker on the court too. You can see her working out the strengths of the opposing shooter and finding the opportunities that she can exploit," Stembridge said.
Team Bath Netball will start their Superleague campaign on 5 February at the traditional 'Season Opener' double-header weekend.
The outfit will play two matches at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena over the course of the weekend against Strathclyde Sirens and London Pulse.