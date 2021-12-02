Proteas netball defender Maweni joins UK team for 2022 Superleague season

Phumza Maweni has played professionally for Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia, after stints with Loughborough Lightning and Severn Stars in England.

JOHANNESBURG - South African netballer Phumza Maweni has been signed by Team Bath Netball in the United Kingdom for the 2022 Vitality Superleague season.

The national athlete was born in Cala, Eastern Cape, then moved to Khayelitsha when she was 13 and only started playing netball socially, years after matriculating. She has now signed another international contract.

The 37-year-old player will return to the Vitality Netball Superleague after playing netball in Australia for three years.

"I'm really excited to be joining Team Bath. I want to deliver what I can for the club and use the strengths I have to make a difference for the team," she said.

"As a defender, I'm vertical and vocal - you need to talk and guide people in the goalkeeper position. I am easy to work with, and I am very willing to learn from other players, always open to new approaches," Maweni added.