Plett Rage to continue despite cancellation of Ballito event due to COVID

The Plettenberg Bay Rage festival is scheduled to start on Friday and continue through to next Tuesday despite concerns about it potentially being a superspreader event.

CAPE TOWN - The Ballito Rage festival may have been cancelled after the detection of COVID-19 infections but the one in Plettenberg Bay is going ahead with conditions.

Organisers pulled the plug on the six-day event in Ballito on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal just one day in.

That’s because 36 people tested positive for COVID-19.

despite concerns about it potentially being a superspreader event.

Concerns around parties like Rage, which draw thousands of matriculants, are not unfounded.

Last year, they were cited as having contributed to a spike in COVID-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

But Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman said that their event was going ahead.

"They are all here, we gave a commitment to the class of 2021 that we were going to create a safe environment. The only way for us now to open the doors is for them to go to the test centre."

Klugman said that those planning to attend the event should know their status.

They will also have to present their PCR test and vaccine card at the testing centre on-site and will be subjected to a rapid antigen test.

This process will be repeated every day and those who test positive will not be allowed in.

Klugman said that 900 people were expected at the event, which is considerably scaled down from previous years.