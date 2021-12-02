Plett Rage Festival cancelled due to spiking COVID cases

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the organisers say they had implemented the most stringent COVID-19 preventative measures but there is no way to prevent the devastation that the surge in COVID-19 could cause.

JOHANNESBURG - The Rage Festival in Plettenburg Bay has now been cancelled due to the alarming number of positive cases reported by revellers.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the organisers say they had implemented the most stringent COVID-19 preventative measures but there was no way to prevent the devastation that the surge in COVID-19 could cause.

On Wednesday, the Ballito leg was also cancelled after 36 staff and guests tested positive.

Rage parties are attended by thousands of matriculants in celebration of the end of their high school careers