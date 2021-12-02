One person killed in N1 collision; Gauteng motorists warned over wet conditions

Gauteng residents can expect scattered thundershowers with cloudy conditions to persist over the next few days.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been killed in a crash in Johannesburg on Thursday morning as emergency services warn motorists to be cautious on slippery roads with rain forecast for the rest of the week.

Johannesburg Metro Police are also calling for vigilance as their officers fan out on high alert.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said there had already been one fatal crash on Buccleuch Drive.

"Traffic is very heavy, traffic is backed up already as far as Allandale. Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 South pastBuccleuch interchange. One can use the R55 or Pretoria main road as alternative routes for now," Minnaar said.

Meanwhile, weather forecaster Celeste Fourie said that Gauteng residents could expect more downpours.

"At the moment, the central and southern parts of Gauteng will be experiencing some early morning rainfall. We are expecting it to persist throughout most of the day," she said.