NPA's head of Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje resigns

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has formally recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa accept Cronje's resignation, effective from 1 March 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the NPA's head of Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje has resigned.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has formally recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa accept Cronje's resignation, effective from 1 March 2022.

NDPP deputy director Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba will support Cronje during the transition period, during which time the new head will be recruited.

A media conference is scheduled for Monday.