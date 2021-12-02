No plans to change fuel price adjustments formula - Mantashe

Record high prices kicked in on Wednesday, pushing the petrol price above R20 per litre.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that there were no plans to change the formula used to calculate fuel price adjustments after his department overstated the petrol price by six cents.

The Energy Department on Wednesday said that it made a mistake when it announced that a litre of petrol would increase by 81 cents a litre instead of 75 cents.

It explained that wage adjustments for service station workers were erroneously added.

Minister Mantashe said that it was important to note that when this mistake was picked up, action was immediately taken…

"There's no mischief. It's a mistake, it's recalculated and it's corrected," the minister said.

The minister, who is part of a delegation accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on state visits to African countries also weighed in on the e-tolls debacle in Gauteng.

He said that if Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula scrapped the system, which has been largely rejected by the public, motorists may incur the costs through higher fuel levies.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department said that while it had corrected its petrol price miscalculation, it clarified that only petrol stations could issue refunds to those who overpaid.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard said that the error by the department validated their call for a total review of the fuel price.

"AN audit of all the processes and components that comprise the fuel price is necessary. While we appreciate that errors occur, the impact of the fuel price on millions of South Africans cannot be overestimated. This error, in fact, must be the catalyst for such a review," Beard said.

The department said that this miscalculation had never happened before but economist Dawie Roodt contended that this would still cast doubt in the eyes of consumers.

"People are going to ask questions, for example, are we making other mistakes, are there other things that are miscalculated, are we overpaying by a rand or R2 or whatever the case may be. So that it the biggest damage here, the damage to the department," Roodt said.

Meanwhile, the department said that it could not pay out any refunds but motorists who paid the extra six cents a litre could return to petrol stations where their fuel was bought to get their monies back.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.