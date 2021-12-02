Mpumalanga ANC suspends Johan Mkhatshwa for taking up Nkomazi mayoral position

Johan Mkhatshwa and his supporters defied the ANC when he accepted nominations to return to the mayoral position – that's after failing to emerge as the party’s preferred candidate for the post during its internal vetting process.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has resolved to institute disciplinary charges against newly-appointed Nkomazi Local Municipality Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa and to temporarily suspend his membership.

In a letter that Eyewitness News has seen, the party’s interim provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali informs the mayor that he contravened the ANC’s constitution.

Mkhatshwa and his supporters defied the ANC when he accepted nominations to return to the mayoral position – that's after failing to emerge as the party’s preferred candidate for the post during its internal vetting process.

Eyewitness News understands that the ANC’s provincial working committee met on Monday and took the decision to charge Mkhatshwa, who is also a provincial executive committee member, with bringing the party into disrepute.

The ANC in Mpumalanga is reacting to the behaviour of one of its provincial leaders – Mkhatshwa - who ignored party instructions in his bid to return as Nkomazi mayor.

In the letter, Ntshalintshali said that they were concerned about the deliberate actions taken by Mkhatshwa in his election as mayor and that of the Speaker of that municipality.

She writes that he accepted the nomination during a council sitting on 23 November, knowing that it went against the ANC’s wishes, contravened its constitution and brought the party into disrepute.

Ntshalintshali writes that as a PEC member and former ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature, Mkhatshwa should have known better and understood the importance of implementing ANC decisions.

In explaining his suspension, she said that the ANC PWC believed that he would continue with his defiance in the absence of this temporary sanction.

The mayor’s disciplinary hearing is expected to take place over the next 30 days.