KZN top cop accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of lying under oath at SAHRC hearing

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has disputed the testimony by former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in which she said that 800 soldiers were on the ground to support law enforcement during the July civil unrest.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has disputed the testimony by former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in which she said that 800 soldiers were on the ground to support law enforcement during the July civil unrest.

Mkhwanazi, who spoke at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)’s inquiry on Wednesday, said that not only did Mapisa Nqakula lie, she got "personal" when he called her out.

Mkhwanazi has refuted claims that there was no plan to inform the deployment of the army that had come to boost their work during the July violence or that he was reluctant to share security information.

He has accused Mapisa-Nqakula, who testified this week, of lying under oath.

"The minister said it under oath to Ramakhoba that she only started acting on the 19th. The 17 July I was still here and there was no meeting with the minister. And the minister was never seen anywhere during the period, so it is a lie under oath this one," Mkhwanazi said.

In her sworn statement, the former minister said that Mkhwanazi did not step in to brief the president during his visit to assess the aftermath of the unrest, a claim that Mkhwanazi denied.

"The briefing of the president was done by myself," he said.

The commission said that it would consider re-inviting the former minister to address Mkhwanazi's testimony against her, adding that if any witness was found to have lied to under oath, they may be liable to a fine or imprisonment for up to six months.