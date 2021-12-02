Mandela 100: Global Citizen changed over 12 million lives in 2021

At the groundbreaking festival In 2018, world leaders, philanthropists, and the private sector committed to achieving the UN's global goals to end extreme poverty and its systemic causes.

CAPE TOWN - On the third anniversary of the Mandela 100 festival, Global Citizen has announced that over 12 million lives have been impacted this year alone across Africa and the world.

During the 2018 festival, Global Citizen and partners announced 60 key pledges across health, water, sanitation and hygiene (wash), food security, agriculture, environment, education, finance and innovation.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $4.7 billion of the total $7.2 billion in funding announced during the Mandela 100 campaign has been disbursed and allocated to key organisations on the front line of ending extreme poverty, in all its forms, and to communities in need around the world.

Chebet Chikumbu, Global Citizen's Africa Regional Director, on Thursday said: "Despite the ongoing pandemic, we've been working closely with our partners to ensure funds are being dispersed to communities most in need in Africa and across the world. Over the next year, we will continue to deliver on the accountability tied to Mandela 100 campaign pledges made, helping millions of the world’s most vulnerable combat poverty daily, while mitigating the ongoing personal implications and economic impacts of COVID-19."

Pledges have resulted in accelerated action to end child marriage, and the delivery of antiretroviral therapeutics to more than 5.1 million South Africans.

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, co-founder and chairperson of the Motsepe Foundation, said: "We are pleased with the progress we’ve made relating to our Global Citizen Mandela 100 commitments despite the COVID-19 challenges. We are committed to contributing to improving the living conditions and standards of living of millions of people in South Africa, the rest of the African continent and the world."

GLOBAL IMPACT:

Global Citizen's 2021 impact report was released this week and highlights the latest disbursed commitments including:

● The Motsepe Foundation spent $40 million towards the provision of quality education, an increase of $20 million over the last 16 months.

● The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Elma Foundation UK, UK Aid, Virgin Unite, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed US$105 million to tackle neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) by 2023.

● Vodacom pledged R500 million toward combating gender-based violence, teacher and learner digital literacy, and early childhood centers.

● As a result of one of these programmes, more than 1,900 female farmers have been trained in relevant ICT skills to enable them to communicate with other farmers, access relevant products and services online, and ultimately provide them with access to economic opportunities by connecting them to potential buyers.

● A Gender-Based Violence Command Centre and website has provided victims of violence in South Africa with a source of support, by providing counselling, service referrals, and immediate response in the event of imminent danger, all free of charge.

● Germany committed $72.4 million to support the International Fund for Agriculture and Development (IFAD).