Mabuza says global solidarity needed to tackle scourge of HIV and Aids

As chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac), Mabuza delivered a keynote address in Limpopo on Wednesday to commemorate World Aids Day.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said that there needed to be global solidarity to help tackle the scourge of HIV and Aids.

Mabuza said although HIV was first discovered decades ago, significant scientific headway had been made in its diagnosis and treatment.

He also stressed that the country could not allow COVID-19 to undermine the gains made in the fight against HIV and Aids.

Mabusa encouraged people living with HIV to continue taking their medication and get vaccinated against COVID.

"Men, you must go and get vaccinated. This is a call to encourage everyone to get tested so that we know our health status not only for HIV, TB and COVID-19 but for all non-communicable diseases as well," the deputy president said.

The Sanac chair also welcomed the efforts of UNAIDS and its partners to stop the global aids epidemic by 2030.