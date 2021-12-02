Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourns until January 2022

Former Gauteng Department of Health's deputy director Nonceba Sennelo was the latest official to be cross-examined on Thursday about her role in the tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni Inquest has been adjourned until 17 January next year.

Sennelo has concluded her evidence and proceeding are expected to resume next month with testimony from former Gauteng senior health official Hannah Jacobus.

The formal hearings have been set up to investigate whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of over 140 mentally ill patients after they were moved to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

"With regard to the continuation of these proceedings, I think we agreed that it should be adjourned to 17 January 2022. That is when we will be dealing with the cross-examination of Hannah Jacobus" said Judge Mmonoa Teffo.