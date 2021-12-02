July unrest: Blackburn Village struggling to recover, says community leader

The community is believed to have been badly affected by the burning of a factory in Cornubia in July, with many residents still desperate for medical assistance.

DURBAN - The community of Blackburn Village, in Durban, said they were still desperate for medical help.

The community is believed to have been badly affected by the burning of the UPL factory in Cornubia in July, with many seeking medical assistance.

Community leader Kwanele Msizazwe has been testifying in Umhlanga at the inquiry probing the July unrest.

Msizazwe said his community was in serious need of medical help.

He said the only clinic the community had access to was a mobile one, which only came once a week.

He told the commissioners that he informed officials from the eThekwini Municipality who visited the community after the UPL fire.

"So, I was shocked when I saw that there were months going on, no feedback from the government representatives. As they said themselves that it was a matter of urgency," he said.

Msizazwe said they were promised UPL would assist them with a clinic.

"Then I said to those guys, we want a clinic that is going to be implemented in Blackburn Village."

Msizazwe said there had been no assistance in this regard.