HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Nina Simone's 'Pirate Jenny': When will our ship come in?

It’s not her song. She didn’t compose it. But legendary artist Nina Simone, a black woman who settled for the fame she did because she was denied the right to be the first and only black woman classical pianist in the US, took the song and made it her own - as she did with the many songs she would cover over the discography of her lifetime.

To make something your own and then to give it away is not an easy thing. But it is a necessary thing. I think Simone understood, even with all the ways she was misunderstood, that true meaning is only derived from sharing, and true power is only achieved through true adversity and while change is slow, the ship will come and Pirate Jenny will win the battle by "noontime on the dock".

I’ve thought for a long time about that song. About Pirate Jenny. I’ve thought about its power and its narrative. I have lost myself in the metaphor when I was most at my tether, as I am now. And through each listen, over and over again my conclusion was always the same: If ever there was a song that embodies the victory of a black woman, Pirate Jenny is it. And if ever there was a moment, a second, a day, or morning where anyone who is black, brown, yellow, or blue - anything but white - and a woman needs to stare out a window and wait just for a little bit, with a grin, because they know ultimately they will win, then this is the song to press play to. As many times as you need.

German composer Bertolt Brecht co-wrote the song with Kurt Weill in the late 1920s for a show called the Three Penny Opera. It was later turned into a film by GW Pabst in 1931.

In the film the character Jenny can be heard singing the song after learning that her pimp and lover has married someone else. Her erstwhile lover, however, has a mother who bribes Jenny and asks that she report him to the cops. Jenny takes the money, it is her betrayal to him in shadow, and then she breaks into song which is ultimately the manifestation of an uncontainable rage that can only be articulated in lyrics bleeding with violence and the fantasy of absolute power.

Haven’t we all been there? Don't we wake up every morning and wish the same. When will our ship come in?

Simone takes licence with the lyrics of the song and makes justified changes to allow for a setting that is more apposite. She changes the reference to the city of London for example to "this crummy southern town, in this crummy old hotel" and sang a song rampant with revenge to a crowd at Carnegie Hall in New York soon after the notorious American south civil rights struggle, where violence mounted and peace protested and neither was heard. But Simone makes it heard. She makes it heard loud and clear.

The lyrics resonate, long after the silence of the final cadence has settled. To quote just a few:

You gentlemen can say, “Hey gal, finish them floors!

Get upstairs! What’s wrong with you? Earn your keep here!”

And you toss me your tips and look out to the ships

But I’m counting your heads as I’m making the beds

Cuz there’s nobody gonna sleep here, tonight

Nobody’s gonna sleep here, honey

Nobody

Nobody

Then one night, there’s a scream in the night

And you say, “Who’s that kicking up a row?”

And you see me kind of staring out the window

And you say, “What’s she got to stare at now?”

I’ll tell you

There’s a ship

The black freighter

Turns around in the harbor, shooting guns from her bow

Now, you gentlemen can wipe off that smile off your face

Cuz every building in town is a flat one

This whole fricking place will be down to the ground

Only this old, cheap hotel standing up, safe and sound

And you yell, “Why do they spare that one?”

Yes, that’s what you say: “Why do they spare that one?”

All the night through, through the noise and to-do

You wonder, who is that person that lives up there

And you see me stepping out in the morning

Looking nice, with a ribbon in my hair

And the ship The black freighter

Runs a flag up its masthead and a cheer rings the air!

By noontime the dock is a swarming with men

Coming out from the ghostly freighter

They move in the shadows where no one can see

And they’re chaining up people and they’re bringing ‘em to me

Asking me, “Kill them now or later?”

Asking me, “Kill them now or later?”

Noon by the clock, and so still at the dock

You can hear a foghorn miles away

And in the quiet of death, I’ll say,

“Right now. Right now!”

And they pile up the bodies, and I’ll say,

“That’ll learn ya!

Simone sang the song at a time when she chose to peak in militancy. It lost her friends and fans. And in a way, she lost herself. But in some way or another, we are all Nina Simone, abandoned in the face of our voices trying to shout louder and louder, asking: “When? When will we ‘learn ya?’”

As Simone’s public rhetoric change, her assertion changed along with it. With all women of colour, enough is just enough. We reach a point where we ask for more. Where we need more. Where we are unafraid to say what needs saying because change is happening too slowly.

There’s a wonderful tale about Simone once looking Martin Luther King straight in the eye and saying, “I am not non-violent”. Every word inPirate Jenny is a corroboration of this confession.

We are all Pirate Jenny. But after the battles fought this week alone, I have to ask, do we, like her, finally get to “learn ya”? My heart wants to hear the cheer of this ring of victory in the air but every system around me is making that ship sail more and more against the current and I have to ask: Will it ever come? Will we ever be on it?

We cannot shout the words to Pirate Jenny in our office spaces. In fact, we cannot even ask for time to sit face to face and be treated merely as people.

If the Black Freighter didn’t come for Nina Simone. Then who the hell are we?