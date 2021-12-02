Greenpeace Africa hopes for favourable ruling in Shell seismic testing case

The court will on Friday rule on an urgent application seeking to stop the company from carrying out a seismic test along the Wild Coast.

CAPE TOWN - Greenpeace Africa hopes the Makhanda High Court will side with environmental groups who are fighting petroleum giant Shell.

Greenpeace, along with three other environmental and human rights organisations, have gone to court to try to block Shell from going ahead with the tests.

READ: Shell acting within the law with seismic survey, court told

It'll cause irreparable harm to birdlife and sea life, they've argued.

Shell has argued that the urgent application was nothing short of abusive.

Greenpeace Africa's Happy Khambule said: “They come out a lot of times where they kept on saying the economic interest shouldn’t be outweighed by the public interest as well as the environmental concerns that the public is raising. Which brings to light the fact that because they have money and the financial power, they should go to any territory and do as they wish.”

Khambule said that this was tantamount to bullying: “But, in terms of what they were trying to explain is that there was so much time that we knew about the testing and we can’t now rush the court in order to make a decision so soon in order to stop them.”