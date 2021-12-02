Gauteng expected to reach COVID 4th wave peak in 2 weeks, says council

Some members of the council alongside Premier David Makhura and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the Maphutha Secondary School in Midrand on Thursday.

JOHANNESURG - The Gauteng command council on Thursday said the province was expected to reach its peak in the fourth wave in the next two weeks.

The premier also led a walk about and door to door visits to promote vaccinations in the area.

The Gauteng province is said to be leading the fourth wave in the wake of the Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, 6,000 new cases were reported in the province.

Command council chair Dr Mary Kawonga said: “If we compare week on week, the last week that ended on 27 November, we reported 9,959 cases, which was a 330% increase in cases per week compared to the previous weeks.”

Professor Bruce Melado said while they expected a higher peak during this wave, the number of deaths was not expected to be as high.

“We should expect at least 4,000 compared to the 9,500 during the third peak.”

Melado said even after the peak, the high levels of community transmissions were expected to persist into next month.