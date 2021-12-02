Fraser's application to cross-examine witnesses didn't comply with rules - Zondo

Zondo said that Fraser’s application did not comply with the rules in that he did not specify which parts of the witnesses’ testimony he disputed.

He also did not provide a full version of his side of the story, even though the State Security Agency was prepared to provide him with documents he claimed he needed to do so.

“I am satisfied that the applicant did not comply with the requirements of the rules in the way in which I have indicated. The applicant needed to have identified exactly what parts of the affidavits of the witnesses implicated him and which ones he dispute and he needed to have given a full version of his side of the story in regard to all the allegations,” Zondo explained.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also said that Fraser had been given since April to come to an arrangement with the State Security Agency to get the documents that he said he wanted in order to put his side of the story.

“Quite clearly, the State Security Agency was prepared to give him documents if they were relevant to the scope of the commission or relevant to the allegations made against him in the commission and if it could do so without being in breach of the law,” Zondo said.

Zondo said it was not in the interests of the work of the commission to grant Fraser’s application.