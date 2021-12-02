DA wants probe into Gauteng Health Dept's R12.7m purchase of expired sanitiser

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Jack Bloom said that the over 140,000 bottles of sanitiser were sub-standard.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gauteng Health Department workers brace themselves for an imminent COVID-19 fourth wave, there are calls for an investigation into expired bottles of sanitiser procured by the Health Department at a cost of R12.7 million.

In her written response to the provincial legislature, Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi disclosed that the sanitiser had a shelf life of one year that ended on 31 March.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Jack Bloom said that the over 140,000 bottles of sanitiser were sub-standard.

"Why did we buy sub-standard sanitiser, especially when many health workers still complain that they don't get sanitised, and it's a risk to their lives?" Bloom asked.

A report from the quality assurance department after samples of the sanitiser were sent for testing is still outstanding.