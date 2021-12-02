DA elects Siviwe Gwarube as its deputy chief whip in Parly

The decision was announced on Thursday afternoon by the party's parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has elected shadow health minister and national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube as the party's new deputy chief whip in Parliament.

Gwarube replaces Jacques Julius who took over the role from Mazzone following John Steenhuisen's election as federal leader of the party last year.

She also previously served the DA as a communications manager.

Mazzone said Gwarube's election showed the party had confidence in her abilities: “Siviwe comes with a great deal of knowledge having worked both internally in the Democratic Alliance and has certainly shown her passion and knowledge who worked as the shadow minister of health.”