Court told body parts of slain Nosicelo Mtebeni were immersed in bleach

When a chief medical officer gave evidence earlier this week, the court heard the skin on Mtebeni's hands and head appeared to be wrinkled, a sign that they had been immersed in a liquid over a long period.

CAPE TOWN - A murdered Fort Hare University student was dismembered to conceal her identity.

That's been heard in the East London High Court, where Alutha Pasile is facing sentencing proceedings for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

He's pleaded guilty to killing and dismembering his 23-year-old girlfriend in August.

A social worker who interviewed the convicted murderer has testified that Pasile admitted to removing Mtebeni's hands and head because he did not want her to be identified.

Detectives found these body parts in a black bag in his room while the rest of her body was found stuffed in a suitcase and left on a street corner near his home.

When a chief medical officer gave evidence earlier this week, the court heard that the skin on Mtbeni's hands and head appeared to be wrinkled, a sign that they had been immersed in a liquid over a long period.

On Thursday, the social worker on the witness stand told the court Pasile had admitted he bought bleach to get rid of the odour of the severed body parts.

He also bought a hacksaw and latex gloves at a hardware store.