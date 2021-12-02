Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case postponed to March 2022

The delay is to allow for the State to appoint a medical professional, to assess Agrizzi’s health.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to March 2022.

The delay is to allow for the State to appoint a medical professional to assess Agrizzi’s health.

The State intends to compare the assessment with that provided by Agrizzi's doctors to ascertain the true state of his health.

Agrizzi stands accused of offering gratification on behalf of Bosasa to former parliamentarian Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence, as the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on correctional services.

Bosasa scored contracts totaling just over R1 billion from correctional services between 2004 and 2007.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: “The former COO brought an application for his bail conditions to be relaxed, however, the arguments were filed and not argued in court. The State is also submitting opposing arguments. Agrizzi’s bail conditions remain unchanged.”

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest.