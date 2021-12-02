ANC to take disciplinary action against Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa

The ANC in Mpumalanga is reacting to the behaviour of Johan Mkhatshwa who ignored party instructions in his bid to return as Nkomazi mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga will take disciplinary action against newly appointed Nkomazi Local Municipality Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa.

His membership has been temporarily suspended.

ANC provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said he contravened the party's constitution by accepting a nomination to return to the mayoral position.

He was not the party’s preferred candidate and Eyewitness News now understands the ANC's Provincial Working Committee on Monday decided to charge him with bringing the party into disrepute.

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News on Thursday, Ntshalintshali said they were concerned about the deliberate actions taken by Mkhatshwa in his election as mayor and that of the speaker of that municipality.

She writes that he accepted the nomination during a council sitting on 23 November knowing it went against the ANC's wishes, contravened its constitution, and brought the party into disrepute.



Ntshalintshali writes that as a PEC member and an ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature, Mkhatshwa should have known better and understood the importance of implementing ANC decisions.

In explaining his suspension, she said the ANC PWC believed he would continue with his defiance in the absence of this temporary sanction.

The mayor's disciplinary proceeding is expected to take place over the next 30 days.