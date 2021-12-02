ANC: Not all provincial structures will meet deadline for regional conferences

New timelines are likely to be discussed and developed when the party’s national executive committee meets next weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - As African National Congress (ANC) provinces scramble to hold long-overdue regional conferences at national level, the party on Thursday admitted that not all of its structures will meet the current deadline.

Eyewitness News understands that several provinces had agreed for their branches to continue working towards the conferences to elect new regional leaders.

This follows a moratorium that was placed in order to prepare for last month’s local government polls.

Provinces like KwaZulu-Natal are looking to see if their branches will meet the required threshold to possibly sit and elect new regional leadership before 2021 is up.

This would see the ANC’s largest region in the country, eThekwini, finally voting for new leaders since the fall of its previous chairperson Zandile Gumede.

In Limpopo, it’s understood the party’s four outstanding regions are yet to finalise dates with the ANC.

At the same time, both the Free State and the North West are yet to finalise road maps for all their regions, which are due for a fresh mandate.

And while the Eastern Cape said its regions are ready and meet all requirements, others like Mpumalanga are targeting January and February to hold the much-anticipated conferences.

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete said the current deadlines were likely to not be met and must be reviewed.

“Amongst the things the ANC will discuss will be the preparation of the national, of the provincial conferences next year. We normally prepare a year ahead.”

Next week’s NEC is likely to be the party’s last one for the year ahead of its January 8 celebrations set to take place in Limpopo.