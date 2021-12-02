Alutha Pasile sentenced to 25 years in jail for murdering Nosicelo Mtebeni

Convicted murderer Alutha Pasile was back in the dock for his sentencing in the East London Hight Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Alutha Pasile has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Nosicelo Mtebeni.

He pleaded guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Pasile killed and dismembered the body of 23-year-old Mtebeni - a Fort Hare University law student - in August.

Earlier Mtebeni's family members described the convicted killer as humble, respectful and quiet.

A social worker has told the East London High Court no red flags were raised while speaking to Pasile's aunt and cousin.

The witness said she was told Pasile and Mtebeni were in a loving relationship.

She added the accused smiled when she asked him about the deceased and he admitted he loved her very much.

However, the same person this week admitted to stabbing and dismembering the 23-year-old.

Parts of her body were stuffed in a suitcase that was left on a street corner, while her head and hands were placed in a bag found by police in the accused's room.

The social worker's report also stated that Pasile claims to have attempted suicide on two occasions.

She said he told her he had constant visions of his victim walking towards him wearing a black dress and when she reaches him, her head falls off.