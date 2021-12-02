Alleged July unrest instigator Joe Mabaso released on R1,000 bail

Joe Mabaso was arrested on Tuesday after a lengthy investigation led Hawks officials to a house in Braamfischer in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng suspect implicated in instigating the July riots has been released on R1,000 bail following his brief appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya revealed at the South African Human Rights Commission hearings into the violence that an alleged instigator was arrested.

The civil unrest caused widespread looting and the loss of over 300 lives in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “Mabaso has since made a brief court appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court facing charges of incitement to commit public violence. Further charges haven’t been rolled out as consultations continue with the prosecutor.”

Mogale said Mabaso would make his next court appearance in 2022.

Several items that were seized during his arrest, including electronics and a firearm, will undergo further analysis as part of the investigation.