After fuel price hike, Cata expecting minimal taxi fare increase

CAPE TOWN - The latest punishing petrol price increase is sure to have a knock-on effect on public transport.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) said that as a rule, fares were adjusted only once a year, normally at the start of November or December.

Cata's Mandla Hermanus said that fare hikes were not usually based on fluctuations in fuel prices.

"Those are annual adjustments that we normally do. We don't respond to increases in fuel prices, most of the time we absorb the increase, especially if it happens in the course of the year because we can't always adjust our prices every time there is an increase. Because sometimes it's an increase and sometimes a decrease in the fuel price."

Hermanus said that the industry was being hit not just by fuel price hikes but also COVID-19 regulations.

"Remember, even at level 1 we can only still transport 70%, especially on long-distance trips, so that's where I think the increase will be felt."

He said that an increase in taxi fares would be minimal because the industry was competing with other modes of transport.

"We are competing with buses who have huge capacity and we have noticed that over the course of this year they have also drastically lowered their prices. So you could travel by bus from Cape Town to Queenstown for R300 when it's usually around R700," Hermanus said.