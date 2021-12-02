23 people hurt in bus crash outside Dobsonville

It's understood that the bus collided with a car on the Dobsonville road on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three people have been hurt in a bus crash on the M77 near the Marie-Louise landfill.

Nineteen of those injured were taken to hospital by provincial emergency services while paramedics transported the others to a private facility for further care.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash but emergency services and traffic officials are calling on motorists to be extra careful on the slippery roads, with more rain forecast throughout Gauteng this week.