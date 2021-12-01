Zondo dismisses Fraser’s bid to cross-examine state capture witnesses

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed an application by former spy boss Arthur Fraser to cross-examine witnesses who testified against him at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zondo announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon. He said Fraser did not spell out exactly what parts of the witnesses’ testimony implicated him.

Zondo said Fraser also claimed his side of the story was incomplete because he had not received documents that he wanted from the State Security Agency.

But Zondo found that the State Security Agency had been willing since April to provide the documents Fraser required if they were relevant to the state capture inquiry and the allegations against Fraser.

Zondo said Fraser gave no explanation as to why he had abandoned his bid to obtain the documents, despite the commission giving him time to do so.

“In all of these circumstances, I have concluded that the applicant’s application stands to be dismissed and it is so dismissed.”