WATCH LIVE: Court hears case against Shell's seismic survey

JOHANNESBURG - Four environmental and human rights organisations filed an urgent interdict to stop Shell from carrying out its ocean seismic survey, while Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has supported it.

With the Amazon Warrior survey ship already in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday for a seismic survey off the Wild Coast, the Border Deep Sea Angling Association (BDSAA), Kei Mouth Ski Boat Club (KMSBC), Natural Justice and Greenpeace Africa filed an urgent interim interdict in the Makhanda High Court against Shell to prevent it from beginning the survey, aimed at exploring for oil and gas.