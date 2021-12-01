USAID: COVID seriously affecting access to healthcare for many living with HIV

Wednesday marks 40 years since the first case of Aids was reported and USAID estimates that about 38 million people are living with HIV globally.

JOHANNESBURG - As the world commemorates World Aids Day, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday said that COVID-19 had seriously affected access to healthcare for many living with HIV.

The healthcare systems of many countries have been burdened by the COVID pandemic, with resources often having to be redirected.

But USAID's Andy Kraas has commended South Africa for its handling of both pandemics.

“But I really must laud, particularly government and local organisations, which are partners who are on the frontlines to fight these challenges and doing everything they can to reach those desperate populations,” Kraas said.

He has also spoken on obstacles in ensuring equity for HIV treatment.

“Working with local organisations to narrow the divide between those who have access and those who don’t,” he said.