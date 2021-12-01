Stay 'Sharp' this festive season: SAB launches responsible drinking platform

The SAB Sharp platform will enable SAB to run interventions that can accelerate the curbing of irresponsible consumption of alcohol at scale and with pace.

CAPE TOWN - South African Breweries (SAB) on Wednesday launched Sharp, a platform committed to championing the responsible consumption of alcohol by rallying South Africans to make better decisions when it comes to alcohol.

"In order to create the kind of country we want to live in, we acknowledge the societal ills caused by irresponsible consumption of alcohol, and we are committed to be at the forefront of changing the way the nation behaves when they are selling, buying and enjoying our beers," said Zoleka Lisa, SAB vice-president for corporate affairs.

The SAB Sharp platform will enable SAB to run interventions that can accelerate the curbing of irresponsible consumption of alcohol at scale and with pace, leveraging partnerships with government, communities, civil society retailers, tavern owners and media agencies.

"Beer has been a special part of South African heritage and culture for many years, and as SAB, we firmly believe that every experience with beer should be a positive one. This belief requires us to encourage and enable the growth of thriving communities where harmful drinking no longer presents a social challenge," said Lisa.

SAB Sharp is part of the company’s five-year plan to create a safer and smarter drinking culture. The platform's goals include: responsible communities, responsible driving, responsible marketing, and responsible trading.

SAB has already begun piloting all its responsible consumption programmes including the rollout of 10 Alcohol Evidence Centres across South Africa.

The brewer has also rolled out a Responsible Trading Programme to 30,000 retailers to ensure retailers trade responsibly by not selling to underage individuals.

"We support the launch by SAB of the Sharp initiative aimed at promoting responsible usage of alcohol and fostering a culture of responsible trading. We believe that this initiative will address some of the pressing issues linked to alcohol abuse and we commend SAB for this groundbreaking alcohol harm reduction programme," said the convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association of the SAB Sharp launch.