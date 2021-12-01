Ramaphosa: Some African nations reacting like our former colonisers over Omicron

While President Cyril Ramaphosa will for the next week advocate for African unity and free trade as he travels to Ghana and Senegal, among other countries, the ordinarily diplomatic statesman could not suppress his anger over the travel restrictions.

"I am concerned out of due respect to them, I mean they have their own reasons, but we would like to have a discussion with them. We would prefer that they do not react like our former colonisers who are very quick to close Africa down," President Ramaphosa said.

The four African countries which imposed the travel bans followed the route of the UK and US among other developed nations which moved with haste to close its ports to southern Africans.

"Because I think that it's most unfortunate that they too have joined in this. We hold the view that it's unscientific, and we would have liked them to be a lot more scientific so that we are able to find solutions and answers," the president said.

Ramaphosa has called on the nations to lift the ban on southern African travellers, saying this will have a devastating impact on the region’s economies which are barely coping under the harsh conditions brought about by the pandemic.