Rage organisers processing refunds for COVID positive attendees

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of the annual Ballito Rage festival said that they were processing refunds for youngsters who had tested positive for COVID-19 before attending the event.

The annual end-of-year parties kicked off on Tuesday despite President Cyril Ramaphosa suggesting that these events should be postponed in the wake of the Omicron variant.

Thousands of young people, many being matrics, attend this event yearly to celebrate the end of their high school careers.

Organisers have gone ahead with Rage, insisting that they'd taken the necessary precautions.

"We are the first event in the country who went on a programme to say every single person must bring a negative COVID-19 test with them on arrival and that we would run our own testing facility for all five days. Initially, the plan was to test everyone to receive their vaccination certificate to receive their negative COVID-19 test, then test them the first day, then the fourth day," said Rage festival owner, Greg Walsh.