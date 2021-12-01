Rage Festival refunds: Organisers say they will assess on case by case basis

Organisers of the popular festival went ahead and kicked off festivities on Tuesday despite concerns around new COVID-19 infections, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

JOHANNESBURG - Not everyone who’s been affected by the cancellation of the Ballito Rage Festival will be refunded in line with the organisers' policy.

It was supposed to end on Sunday; 32 guests and four staff tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the festival being abandoned.

According to the Ballito Rage Festival’s refund policy, which can be found on its website, if the event is cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations and once all approvals have been supplied by the local authorities, there will be no refund.

Guests paid between R750 and R1,000 to party for six days.

On Wednesday morning, festival owner Greg Walsh said they would be refunding those who had notified them of their positive status and those they had been in contact with.

But now spokesperson Darren Sandras said this wasn't necessarily the case.

“Our event team will be contacting all ticket holders via email to discuss anything regarding their tickets and additional processes. There is a refund policy in place in which we will communicate with them directly based on a particular criterion and that is why we will be taking them on a case by case basis.”

Rage Festivals are annual events frequented largely by thousands of matriculants to celebrate the end of their schooling careers.