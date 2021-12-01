Pre-sales for Justin Bieber's SA concerts now open for Discovery Bank members

Bieber's Justice World Tour is taking place in 2022 and the singer is scheduled to perform in Cape Town on 28 September and in Johannesburg on 1 October.

CAPE TOWN - Discovery Bank Beliebers can purchase their Justin Bieber concert tickets from 1 December.

While tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, 3 December, pre-sales for Discovery Bank members began on Wednesday.

The tour, which was supposed to kick off in 2021, was postponed to 2022 due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BIG Concerts, those attending need to be fully vaccinated to enter the venues.

"The full process will be communicated to ticket holders before the show," the event organiser said.