PP finds Gordhan, Eskom did probe complaints against Oberholzer, closes matter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane investigated the matter after a complaint from SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) leader Zwelenzima Vavi, who was acting on behalf of former Eskom employee Mark Chettiar.

CAPE TOWN - There is no evidence that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom’s board and management failed to investigate complaints against the power utility’s chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer.

That’s the finding of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Announcing the outcome of three investigations on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said that her office would not be pursuing the matter further.

The allegations against Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer related to his alleged failure to disclose that he held shares in Stefanutti stocks, an Eskom contractor, and a R42 million contract with Aveng construction.

“Our investigation revealed that the allegation that Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr. Gordhan, the board of directors and Eskom failed to investigate the complaint relating to various allegations of maladministration and improper conduct against Mr. Oberlhozer, and subsequent improper application of the PDA (Protected Disclosures Act) is unsubstantiated,” Public Protector Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane found that Eskom did investigate and issued three reports, which cleared Oberholzer of wrongdoing.

“We have therefore decided not to pursue the matter any further and thus finalise it by a closing report,” the Public Protector said.