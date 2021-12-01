Parly ‘comfortable’ with DBE’s preparedness for 2022 academic year

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba on Wednesday said they are at ease following the Department of Basic Education's presentation this week.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s basic education committee said it was comfortable with the department's state of preparedness for the 2022 academic year.

She has, however, flagged minor challenges and urged officials and provincial education departments to resolve them.

One of the challenges is that thousands of learners remain unplaced for the new academic year.

The presentation showed Gauteng still has more than 276,000 unplaced learners, KwaZulu-Natal has over 226,000, the Western Cape has more than 29,000 and the Eastern Cape has just over 28,000.

In Mpumalanga, all learners have been placed for next year.

The committee heard that unplaced learners at this stage were late applications.

This continues to be a problem, despite massive advocacy around application cut-off dates on provincial level.