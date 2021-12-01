Natasha Thahane: I didn't get R1mil & don't have a relationship with Mam'Baleka

Many are calling for answers regarding funding given to the actress for her to study in the US.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actor Natasha Thahane has clarified what she said were words taken out of context during an interview, which had landed her in hot water.

Thahane, who is the granddaughter of Nobel Laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, conducted an interview with Macgyver Mukwevho on _Podcast and Chill with Mac G _and a short promo clip was posted to social media in which she states she received funding from the Department of Arts, Culture and Sports to study at the New York Film in 2017 after asking for help from former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

She said she'd made a call to Mbete, whom she referred to as _"Mam'Baleka", _who subsequently got in touch with the department to arrange for funding to be made available.

Although she did not state that she'd gotten R1 million from the department, many believed that her reference to the total costs being R1 million were an indication that she received that amount.

Credit goes to McG the guy makes you feel more comfortable like its a conversation not an interview 4getting the nation is watching. Natasha just confess corruption activities unprovoked. pic.twitter.com/IRRzCZckGi RakgadiOfficial Handle (@BlackCulture_EM) November 27, 2021

A fuller clip reveals she said she did not get the full R 1 million.