Mahumapelo did not abuse public funds to pay for Zuma's cattle - Mkhwebane

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector has cleared former North West premier, Supra Mahumapelo, of violating the executive code of ethics in the matter of the delivery of a R1.5 million herd of Bonsmara cattle to former President Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane investigated after a complaint laid by former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Godrich Gardee in 2018, after the Sunday Times reported that the cattle were meant for emerging farmers but that Mahumapelo had made a gift of them to Zuma, allegedly using public funds.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that Jacob Zuma did receive the cattle, but that she could find no evidence that Mahumapelo abused public funds to pay for them.

“We found that the allegation that the former premier violated the executive ethics code through his involvement in the facilitation of the delivery of the Bonsmara cattle to the former president is not substantiated,” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said that Zuma received the cattle from Agridelight Training and Consulting, as confirmed by its managing director, Bolokang Derrick Montshwe. Mkhwebane said that while Montshwe claimed to have personally donated the cattle, he had used the company’s bank account.

“The matter pertaining to Agridelight’s flow of funds under Mr Montshwe’s management is receiving the attention of the law enforcement agencies,” the Public Protector said.

Mkhwebane found that no state funds were spent on Zuma’s Bonsmara cattle.