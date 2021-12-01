MacG, Oprah, Lasizwe among the most watched YouTube videos of 2021 in SA

The top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership.

JOHANNESBURG - Originality seems to have been the theme this year among the most-watched YouTube videos in South Africa this year.

YouTube released its annual list of most-watched videos locally and globally. The top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes.

The country’s top 10 trending videos on YouTube this year reflect the growing popularity of original content produced by South African creators on the platform with the likes of Ramscomics, Lasizwe Dambuza, MacG, Noluthando Zungu and MDM Sketch Comedy, all dominating the category.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Noko Mashaba - Makhi's Chicken

Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers🔥

The funeral service of Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo

Dealing with toxic men

Drink or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu

CBC News: The National | Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview; Vaccine optimism | March 7, 2021

Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime, Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast, Politics, Ethics

Luh & Uncle - He Forgot How To Speak Zulu

Whitening in the house in 2 minutes | Your white bleaching nail

How to Draw a Couple Walking in the Rain / Red Acrylic Painting