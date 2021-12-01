Higher fuel costs add to frustrations as cost of living in SA set to rise

Consumers will now be forking out an additional 81 cents per litre for petrol, taking the price to over R20 a litre.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been expressing their frustrations at the general cost of living, with fuel prices shooting up once again on Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday, motorists have to once again find money in their already stretched budgets for higher fuel prices.

Electricity hikes, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now yet again another petrol price increase, these are some of the issues frustrating South Africans.

A Cape Town motorist said that he had to use his vehicle for work purposes as he was in the building and alterations business.

He said that it was not a luxury to drive a vehicle - it was a necessity.

Sitting in his car at the fuel station, he said that the situation was simply ridiculous.

"I'm fuming. This is crazy and you know what? We're not benefitting one bit out of it," he said.

Economist Dawie Roodt said that this would have a negative impact on consumers.

"This is coming at a very unfortunate time - the railroads are not working properly, we need to transport a lot of stuff, things are becoming more expensive, that means inflations is likely to go up and that also means the Reserve Bank is going to increase interests rates again," Roodt said.

He said that an 81 cents a litre increase was significant for average South Africans, especially for the poor.