Hawks head Lebeya: Another person arrested for instigating July unrest

General Godfrey Lebeya gave this update on Wednesday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the widespread violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head General Godfrey Lebeya said another person had been arrested in relation to the instigation of the July unrest.

Lebeya gave this update on Wednesday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the widespread violence.

ALSO READ:

- July riots were planned at a very high political level, SAHRC told

- Some grants, food security programmes affected by July riots, Zulu tells SAHRC

He's testifying about the devastating violence that swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Lebeya is tasked with looking into individuals of interests who instigated the insurrection that caused looting, arson and the loss of more than 300 lives.

He said a total of 24 cases had been registered of which twelve were still at inquiry stage.

“Yesterday, we arrested another suspect. So, within 48 hours, the individual will also be charged. The number will obviously change.”