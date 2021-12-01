Go

Gauteng epicentre of COVID infections as SA records 4,373 new cases

Sadly, another 21 fatalities were also recorded over the same time frame, with the country's national death toll now at 89,843.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily coronavirus infections continue climbing, with 4,373 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, with Gauteng accounting for 72% of them.

On the vaccine front, 25.6 million jabs have been administered here on home soil but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

