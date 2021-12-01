Gauteng epicentre of COVID infections as SA records 4,373 new cases
Sadly, another 21 fatalities were also recorded over the same time frame, with the country's national death toll now at 89,843.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily coronavirus infections continue climbing, with 4,373 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, with Gauteng accounting for 72% of them.
On the vaccine front, 25.6 million jabs have been administered here on home soil but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 968 052 with 4 373 new cases reported. Today 21 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 843 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 849 558 with a recovery rate of 96,0% pic.twitter.com/UxKBYuaEzwDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 30, 2021