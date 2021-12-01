Game reintroduces discount campaign for vaccinated shoppers in December

It's offering a 10% discount for vaccinated shoppers every Wednesday between 1 December and 29 December.

CAPE TOWN - As the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa looms, retail giant Game has decided to reintroduce its Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign.

It's offering a 10% discount for vaccinated shoppers every Wednesday between 1 December and 29 December.

Customers will need to produce their ID and proof of vaccination in-store.

Game's vice president of marketing, Katherine Madley, said that shoppers were under no obligation to share their vaccination status and customers would not be discriminated against.

She said that this was not an incentive to vaccinate but rather a "thank you" to customers for playing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

"While we also respect people's rights around the vaccine, we're also aware that there's never been a more important time to be vaccinated. This is our way of thanking vaccinated South Africans for the role they are playing in keeping Mzansi safe," Madley said.

Madley said that the health and safety of their staff and customers remained a top priority.

"We aim to keep our stores, safe, stocked and comfortable and we believe in the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in helping us do that," Madley added.