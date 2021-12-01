Go

France to lift ban on southern Africa flights Saturday

Travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine

Air France aircraft prepare for take off. Picture: Getty Images
PARIS - France said on Wednesday it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land on its territory from Saturday, but with "drastic" restrictions allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.

These travellers must have a Covid test upon arrival, with a negative result still requiring a seven-day quarantine, while a positive test will require a 10-day quarantine, said government spokesperson Gabriel Attal after a weekly cabinet meeting.

