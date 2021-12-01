Court to hear urgent bid to halt Shell's seismic testing along Wild Coast

The applicants believe that the commencement of the seismic exploration activities is prima facie unlawful until Shell has applied for, and obtained, the necessary environmental authorisation in terms of the National Environmental Management Act.

CAPE TOWN - Four environmental and human rights organisations are going to court to fight fuel-producing giant Shell.

They're trying to prevent the company from carrying out seismic testing along the Wild Coast.

Tests are due to start on Wednesday.

Environmental law firm, Cullinan & Associates, has filed an urgent interdict against Shell with the Eastern Cape High Court.

The matter is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

They said that the decision-making process amounted to unjust administrative action because interested and affected parties were not informed of the granting of the exploration right or given an opportunity to appeal.

They said that public was also left in the dark.