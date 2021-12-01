Energy dept 'profusely apologises' for wrong petrol price increase figure

The Automobile Association said the fuel price error by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had resulted in many South Africans paying more than they should have.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has apologised for communicating an incorrect petrol price increase.

The department had announced petrol would cost 81 cents more per litre, but Wednesday's hike was actually 75 cents per litre.

The 6 cents difference is because wage adjustments for service station workers had already been implemented in September.

"Although it is for the very first time that such an error has occurred in the history of basic fuel price determination in South Africa, the DMRE profusely apologises for the inconvenience caused. The rest of the fuel prices are correct," the department said in a statement.

The Automobile Association's (AA) Layton Beard said the error had already resulted in many South Africans paying more than they should have.

"The error by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy validates the Automobile Association's (AA) call that a total review of the fuel price and an audit of all the components and processes that comprise the fuel price is necessary," said Beard.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) spokesperson Wayne Duvenage said it was frustrating that there were mistakes of this nature in an area that was extremely costly for society.

"It is frustrating to hear of such administrative matters and mistakes. Are we leaving the decisions to people who don't apply their minds properly? What are the rules and processes in place to ensure the various increases are correct?"

He added that this now left people with questions about whether there were mistakes with all the different levies.

Beard said the fact that daily fuel price updates were being withheld from the public meant there was no transparency in the process of fuel price determination.

"While we appreciate that errors occur, the impact of the fuel price on millions of South Africans cannot be underestimated. This error, in fact, must be the catalyst for such a review," he said.