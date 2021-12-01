CoCT officials urge matriculants to celebrate end of exams responsibly

Most grade 12s finish writing their finals this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City officials are bracing themselves for post-matric exam celebrations.

Most grade 12s finish writing their finals this week.

Law enforcement agencies are urging teens to celebrate responsibly.

It's feared that celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreaders.

The City's JP Smith said that patrols would be increased around beaches.

"The end of your school career is cause for celebration, particularly the final exams, however, we have seen our fair share of celebrations go south very quickly in the past. And so I urge our young people to party responsibly. The last thing anybody wants is for such a joyous celebration to be marred by incidents of violence, injury or death, especially related to alcohol abuse or worse, ending up with a criminal record."